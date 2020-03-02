CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) – High school and youth coaches from across the United States were recently recognized by the Positive Coaching Alliance for teaching life lessons through sports, while also instructing players how to master and honor their sport. One of those honored was Katy High School baseball coach Tom McPherson.
Out of 700 nominees that represented 44 of the 50 states, McPherson was recognized as one of the Double-Goal Coach Regional Winners.
The organization received numerous nominations and letters of recommendation for Coach McPherson from the Katy ISD community. There were submissions by students, parents and community members, a testament of the impact he has made on the athletes and their families.
"Coach McPherson’s outward composure can come off as a calm and collected individual, but on the inside, many have said that he has a respect for the game and a passion to succeed on and off the baseball field," said a statement from Katy ISD.
McPherson has been coaching for 42 years, and 32 have been at Katy High. He has won more than 800 games.
"He teaches the players that it’s okay to make mistakes, but it’s how you choose to react to those mistakes that make a difference," the Katy ISD statement said.
“Every player is special and unique in their own way, and no two players are the same,” said Coach McPherson. “My goal is for them to be better athletes and even better people, and along the way, I want them to enjoy the game,” added McPherson.
In the coming weeks, PCA will select 25 national winners, who will each receive $1,000, a certificate from PCA, recognition on their website, newsletters and media campaigns, and an invitation to accept the honor at PCA’s National Youth Sports Awards and Benefit on Saturday, May 2, in California.
“Any sport can be a means for positive influence and personal development in its players. That’s why a coach plays a crucial role,” said Katy High School Athletic Coordinator and football coach Gary Joseph. “Coach McPherson has a unique way of helping his players reach their potential but at the same time ensure they love the sport,” added coach Joseph.
The KHS Varsity Baseball team kicked off its season on Monday, February 24. Last season, they finished with a record of 24 wins, six losses and two ties.
