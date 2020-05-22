KATY (Covering Katy News) - There will be no proms this year at Katy ISD. The district's decision came after it became apparent that Gov. Abbott's most recent guidelines for COVID-19 simply would not permit proms to take place.
"This past Monday the Governor and the Texas Education Agency issued updated guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing," said a message from Katy ISD. "Based on those guidelines, large indoor assemblies and gatherings will not be permissible during the month of June. Thus, we regret to inform that all senior proms have been canceled."
Proms at Katy's eight high schools had been scheduled to be held between June 10 and June 18.
The next big decision to be made is if graduation ceremonies will be held, and if so, how they will be carried out. The school board is expected to take up that issue at its next meeting on May 26.
