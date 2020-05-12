KATY (Covering Katy News) - Katy ISD has released the class photos from all eight of its high schools. We have placed the photo of Paetow High School's class of 2020 as our featured image because it is the first class to graduate from Katy's newest high school.
Next year, Katy will welcome its ninth high school when Jordan High School opens in Fulshear's Cross Creek Ranch subdivision.
See the photos above from Paetow, Katy, Cinco Ranch, Taylor, Morton Ranch, Mayde Creek, Seven Lakes and Tompkins high schools.
