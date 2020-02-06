KATY (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District dedicated its 16th junior high school to Joe former longtime school board member Joe Adams at a ceremony held Tuesday night.
“I am happy, proud, and overwhelmed to be selected for this honor,” Adams said.
Adams Junior High is located in the southwest quadrant within the Cross Creek Ranch subdivision. It opened in August 2019.
Adams served Katy ISD as a Board of Trustee member for 27 years. He served eight terms, three superintendents, alongside more than 30 board members, and held every Board position, including four terms as president. During his tenure, Katy ISD grew from 20,000 to 70,000 students, added 39 new schools, countless renovations and additions, including groundbreaking performing arts and ninth grade centers. All of the progress was a result of $2.4 billion of voter-approved bonds, supported by the Board.
“A lot has changed since I first ran for office, but there are many things that have not changed. We are still a sought after destination by families, fast-growing and a high performing District," Adams said. "This happens when District leadership anticipate, plan and prepare for growth, passionate educators pass on knowledge and skills to students, and parents recognize that creating a legacy means the difference we make in the life of another is the only thing that endures,” he added.
Adams is a founding director of the Katy ISD Education Foundation. He volunteered in numerous ways across the District. He was a Keep Encouraging Youth Toward Success (KEYS) mentor, read to elementary students through the Promise to Read program, and was involved in the Katy ISD Junior Achievement program.
Born and raised in southeast Texas, Adams is a graduate of Texas A&M University, where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets and Texas Aggie Band. Adams and his wife, Donna, have two children and seven grandchildren.
