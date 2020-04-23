KATY (Covering Katy News) – Online learning can be a struggle when families do not have the needed technology and internet resources. The Katy Independent School District transitioned to online learning on Monday, March 23. Now, Katy ISD is providing devices as well as options for free or low-cost internet access in our area so that students can learn from home. Devices include laptops, tablets and hot spots.
"The school district’s technology department has been working tirelessly to prepare these devices to distribute to students in need of them," said a statement from Katy ISD.
Devices are being distributed at the the Katy ISD Education Support Complex every Wednesday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m., at 6301 S. Stadium Lane.
Students and staff must complete a device check out form if a device is needed, or the parent/student technology support form if a device is not working, or is in need of repair.
Individuals making such requests will receive an email from devicecheckout@katyisd.org that will indicate a designated time for device pick-up between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
"If you have filled out the form but not heard back from IT, try checking your spam/junk folder for an email from devicecheckout@katyisd.org," said a statement from Katy ISD.
Only one device is issued per family unless your campus principal determines there is a need beyond the one device. If so, it is requested that families communicate with their principal about such needs.
Important Links: Device Check-Out and Technology Support Forms
- Student Device Check-Out Form: Complete if a Katy ISD issued device is needed.
- Parent/Student Technology Support Form: Complete if a Katy ISD issued device is not working.
- Campus Teacher/Staff Device Check-Out Form: Complete if a Katy ISD issued device is needed for a staff member.
So far, the school district has provided students with nearly 12,000 technology devices to help with online learning.
