KATY (Covering Katy News) - June 1 will be the start of a new chapter for more than 80 Katy Independent School District Seniors, who will be reporting to their posts, as part of their enlistment with the United States military.
Due to COVID-19 and the postponement of Katy ISD’s graduation ceremonies, these students will be unable to participate in commencement ceremonies that will be held on later dates this summer. However, the District would like to honor their high school achievements and valiant decision to serve our nation with a special graduation video that will premiere Monday, May 18, on the Katy ISD Facebook page.
Family, friends and community members will be able to post live comments and “likes” during the premiere of the video. The entire video will be available on the Katy ISD YouTube channel after the premiere has aired.
What: Katy ISD Military Students Graduation
Where: Katy ISD Facebook page
When: Monday, May 18, 2020 at 7 p.m.
