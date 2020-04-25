KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Independent School District has decided to move its graduation ceremonies to June instead of holding them in May due to COVID 19.
Graduation will take place at the Merrell Center. The school district has also selected backup dates in July. The scheduled dates and backup dates are listed below.
Mayde Creek: Saturday, June 20 at 9 a.m. - backup July 11, same time, same place
Cinco Ranch: Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m. - backup July 11, same time, same place
Seven Lakes: Saturday, June 20 at 7 p.m. - backup July 11, same time, same place
Morton Ranch: Sunday, June 21 at 2 p.m. - backup July 12, same time, same place
Tompkins: Sunday, June 21 at 7 p.m. - backup July 12, same time, same place
Paetow: Tuesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. - backup July 14, same time, same place
Katy: Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m. - backup July 15, same time, same place
Taylor: Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. - backup July 16, same time, same place
Simon Youth Academy: Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m. - backup July 17, same time, same place
Raines: Friday, June 26 at 2 p.m. - backup July 17, same time, same place
