KATY [February 26, 2020] – For the first time in the Katy Independent School District’s history, 50 high school students were recognized as “All State Musicians” by the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) in the categories of band, orchestra and choir.
Seven Lakes High School Symphony Orchestra was also named the 2020 TMEA Honor Full Orchestra State Champions. All were invited to perform during the association’s annual convention in San Antonio, TX.
“This is the highest honor that a Texas student musician can earn and it’s not an easy one,” said Katy ISD Executive Director of Fine Arts Mike Ouellette. “It takes discipline and dedication. Many of our students spend countless hours throughout the school year perfecting their performances. To receive this honor is a testament of their hard work,” added Ouellette.
Musicians from Katy ISD’s eight high schools, along with their music directors, proudly displayed their all-state talents during the TMEA’s Centennial Convention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.