KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees has decided to move its graduation ceremonies outside to Legacy Stadium. The graduations had previously been scheduled to be held inside at the Merrell Center, the traditional location for commencement exercises. The outdoor location will allow for easier social distancing.
All graduations will begin at 8 p.m. They will be held between June 17 and June 25. See the schedule below:
- Wednesday, June 17: Mayde Creek High School
- Thursday, June 18: Cinco Ranch High School
- Friday, June 19: Seven Lakes High School
- Saturday, June 20: Morton Ranch High School
- Sunday, June 21: Tompkins High School
- Tuesday, June 23: Paetow High School
- Wednesday, June 24: Katy High School
- Thursday, June 25: Taylor High School
How many guest tickets will each graduate receive?
Per the TEA Guidance for Graduation released on May 6, outdoor ceremonies are required to provide 6 feet or more of spacing between all participants. To ensure compliance with TEA guidance, each graduate will receive 4 guest tickets. The guests of each graduate are required to sit together as a group of four at designated seating in Legacy Stadium ensuring the 6 feet of separation between each group of guests. Guests will easily identify groupings of 4 seats by marked stadium seats and signage.
How many parking tags will each graduate receive?
Each graduate will receive (2) parking tags.
How will parking be handled?
Each graduate will be classified into group A, B, C or D and issued 2 parking passes designating their quadrant assignment, along with a map of the designated parking and entry gates for the stadium. Passes marked A or B are located on the East/Visitor side of the stadium; graduates and guests may enter Legacy Stadium parking lot through Gates 4, 5, or 6. Passes marked C or D are located on the West/Home Side of the stadium; graduates and guests may enter Legacy Stadium parking lot through Gates 1, 2, or 3.
How will graduates enter Legacy Stadium?
Graduates will enter the stadium via a designated gate based on their group classification (A, B, C, or D). Graduates will receive a map with instructions along with their parking passes during the Grab N Go distribution on Thursday, June 11. Parking information and instructions will be posted on the Katy ISD website.
Where will students be seated on the field?
The field at Legacy Stadium will be split into 4 quadrants (1, 2 3 and 4). Graduates will receive their seating assignment as they are checked in to the ceremony.
Is there a cost for parking?
There is no charge for parking at Legacy Stadium.
What time may I enter Legacy Stadium?
The Legacy Stadium gates will open at 6:45 p.m. for graduate and guest arrival. If the graduation ceremony is rescheduled to 8 a.m. the following morning due to inclement weather, graduates and guests may arrive at 6:45 a.m.
Will there be a Clear Bag Policy?
Yes, please use the link to view the Clear Bag Policy for Graduation Ceremonies.
Click for Clear Bag Policy for Graduation
Are stadium seats allowed in Legacy Stadium?
Yes, guests are welcome to bring stadium seats.
The following items are prohibited within Legacy Stadium:
Balloons
Signs larger than 2'x2'
Banners
Flowers
Air horns/Noisemakers
Laser Pointers
Will the graduation ceremonies be live streamed?
Yes, the 2020 Katy ISD Graduation live stream live just prior to the beginning of each ceremony. The link to the live stream will be provided via the Katy ISD website and included in the graduate information available on June 11.
Is food allowed in the stadium?
No outside food or drink is allowed into Legacy Stadium. Graduates will have water made available to them at their stadium check-in location. Bottled water and drinks will be sold onsite.
Do you have handicap seating?
Yes, handicap seating is available. Seating is available on the concourse level.
Do you provide wheelchairs?
Yes, wheelchair escorts are available. However, due to a limited number of wheelchairs, the wheel chairs may not remain with the guest during the ceremony.
Do you have elevators?
Yes, elevators are located on both sides of the stadium.
May I bring a camera or recording device into the ceremony?
Yes, cameras and recording devices are allowed. However, tripods and other professional equipment is prohibited. Camera and equipment including cords are not allowed in aisles or walkways.
Cap and Gown Vendor information
Students must wear the cap and gown of the school from which their diploma is issued. If you need to order cap & gown, announcements, etc., please contact:
