KATY (Covering Katy News) - Following the orders of Gov. Greg Abbott, the Katy Independent School District is reopening its outdoor playgrounds, tracks, tennis courts, and basketball courts on Monday.
Below is a letter that the school district is distributing to the public.
April 20, 2020
Dear Katy ISD Parents/Guardians, Staff and Community,
As you are aware, last week Governor Abbott issued orders for schools to remain closed for in-person instruction for the rest of the school year. He also outlined plans for the reopening of state recreational facilities beginning today. In alignment with the reopening of parks, Katy ISD has reopened district-owned outdoor facilities, including tracks, tennis courts, basketball courts and playgrounds. Visitors to these facilities are asked to remain mindful of social distancing practices and other posted guidelines when on the premises to ensure the health and physical safety of all users.
As a reminder, current dates and procedures for graduations, summer programs, retrieving items left on campuses, athletics, fine arts and other activities are currently being evaluated. More information will be released concerning these matters over the coming weeks.
Thank you for your ongoing support and understanding during this difficult time for our school community as we work together to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.
Katy ISD
#KatyStrong
