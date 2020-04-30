KATY (Covering Katy News) – Online virtual learning has become the norm in public education during the COVID-19 pandemic and now the Katy Independent School District is also going virtual with its job fair.
This year applications and interviews will take place online. Administrators from all Katy ISD campuses with vacancies will begin scheduling Zoom meetings to talk to selected applicants.
Katy ISD will be opening two new schools this year, an elementary and a high school. Approximately 230 positions need to be filled for the upcoming 2020-21 academic school year, according to Katy ISD Human Resources Coordinator Katye Shields.
Registration is required for the virtual job fair. Registration will open at 7 a.m. on May 4 and remain open until 5 p.m. on May 5. Click HERE to register.
Participants must have completed a current Katy ISD application online and have completed all TEA/SBEC content exams necessary for the teaching position they are seeking.
Principals will contact selected applicants to participate in Zoom interviews on May 6 - 8, 2020.
