KATY (Covering Katy News) – Since March 16, Katy Independent School District has served a total of 914,041 meals to kids, 0 to 18 years of age, in the Katy area to support their nutritional needs during the summer. Due to construction, the meal distribution site located at Golbow Elementary will move to McDonald Junior High, beginning Monday, June 8. All meals will continue to be distributed in a “Grab and Go” style.
Katy ISD Curbside Meal Service Summer Schedule:
June 1 – 30
Monday – Thursday
9 a.m. -11:30 a.m.
Breakfast and Lunch
(Thursday’s pick up will include breakfast and lunch for Friday each week.)
Sites for pickup:
Mayde Creek High School (MCHS)
McDonald Junior High (MDJH)
Memorial Parkway Elementary (MPE)
Opportunity Awareness Center (OAC)
Paetow High School (PHS)
Sundown Elementary (SE)
Schmalz Elementary (SES)
West Memorial Elementary (WME)
To find a nearby meal site and hours of operation:
· Call 211, or
· Text FOODTX to 877-877
· Visit SummerFood.org
In addition, Be A Champion will continue to serve dinner meals at Morton Ranch High School, Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (or while supplies last). The organization has another distribution location at Bear Creek Elementary. This location will serve curbside meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner), Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. (Thursday’s pickup will include three meals for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.)
