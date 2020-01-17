FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Mario Antonio Gonzalez of Katy is currently in the Fort Bend County Jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the Sugar Land area.
Fort Bend County Sheriff's investigators say the shooting happened at 7:18 a.m. Friday morning. Deputies responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 7200 block of Zieglers Grove in the Tara subdivision, not far from the larger Greatwood subdivision.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a house had been shot at multiple times. No one was injured. Witnesses were able to call 911 dispatch and provide a detailed description of the vehicle involved. A vehicle matching the description was later located in Sugar Land. After a short pursuit, Sugar Land Police officers took Gonzalez, 19, into custody.
“I commend our 911 dispatch for their diligent work this morning,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “It is because of their quick actions that we were able to work together with Sugar Land Police to make sure this dangerous individual didn’t escape.”
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.
