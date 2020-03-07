BEAUMONT, Texas (Covering Katy News) - Paul Andrew Cabiro, 38, of Katy was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 4, 2020 and charged with possession with intent to distribute LSD, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. Cabiro faces up to life in federal prison if convicted.
According to the Feb 21, 2020, indictment, Cabiro was stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 in Beaumont. During the stop, a narcotics canine alerted that the vehicle may be carrying drugs.
Inside the vehicle, officers discovered 480 dosage units of LSD, approximately 48.2 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 48 grams of cocaine, approximately 53.2 grams of “China White” heroin, and approximately 68.4 grams of “tar” heroin, two firearms and more than $10,000 cash.
This case is being investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher T. Rapp.
