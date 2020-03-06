HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – A 49-year-old former charter school teacher from Katy has been ordered to federal prison following his convictions for coercion and enticement of a child and possession of child pornography. Christopher Emerson, Katy, pleaded guilty Oct. 23, 2019.
On Friday, U.S. District Judge Sim Lake ordered Emerson to serve ten years for each of the convictions. The sentences will run concurrently, or at the same time.
He will also serve 10 years on supervised released following completion of his prison term, during which he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He has also been ordered to register as a sex offender.
On or about June 7, 2018, authorities were conducting an undercover investigation of ongoing child exploitative crimes on the internet through the use of peer-to-peer software. The investigation led them to an IP address making child pornography available for sharing.
They downloaded 14 videos with file names that included toddlers, 4-year-old and 9-year olds from that IP address depicting child pornography. In several of the videos, minors under the age of 8 and 12 are caused to engage in sexually-explicit conduct.
The IP address returned back to Emerson at an address in Katy.
On June 22, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home where they learned he was living with a minor female relative and his wife. They also seized a laptop and interviewed the child. At that time, she indicated Emerson had acted illegally with her when she was 6 or 7 years old.
Emerson has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.
The FBI conducted the investigation.
