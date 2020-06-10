CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Katy's Independence Day firework show at Katy Mills is back on. It had previously been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
"The Office of Mayor Bill Hastings has overturned the decision to cancel the 4th of July fireworks show," said a post on the city's Facebook page.
Hastings says the city was able to restore the show after Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order that provided additional guidance on the issue.
“Please understand that at the time the decision to cancel was made there was no option to even conduct a public gathering like the fireworks show,” Hastings said in a June 8 press release. “After reviewing the Governor’s Order and speaking with the Katy City Council I’ve overturned the plan to cancel the event entirely.”
Hastings says the show may be smaller than previous years because the city will not be seeking donations from local businesses due to the economic challenges that have been created by COVID-19.
Social distancing is encouraged for those who attend the Independence Day celebration.
Katy's Freedom Celebration festival and Katy Summer Nights events remain cancelled.
