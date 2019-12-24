KATY (Covering Katy News) – Members of the Katy National Little League made a massive donation of toys to the Texas Children's Hospital West Campus. The donation of toys filled a 14-foot box-truck, a 12 foot trailer and a sport utility vehicle. The toys were delivered Friday night.
The toys were donated during a recent two-day little league tournament in Katy. Each player was asked to bring an unwrapped toy. The amount of toys donated were far greater than expected.
The Katy National Little League planned the toy drive, but also needed a way to distribute them to a worthy source.
"John Marshall of the Katy National Little League reached out to us," said Jason Tharp of the Harris County Emergency Services District Fire Department which had recently worked with the Katy Lions Club on a large toy donation to Texas Children's Hospital. "We (the fire department) made the connection with the Katy Lions. We made sure that Texas Children's Hospital was also onboard for receiving the additional donations, and they were.
The HCESD 48 FD also helped collect the toys at the two day event.
"We set up a tent at the tournament, four hours each day," Tharp said.
“Many of the toys will be given out on Christmas day to the children at Texas Children’s Hospital, and some will be given out throughout the year,” said Lions Club Member Nancy Chesbro.
Sometimes kids are scared when they go to the hospital for treatment of serious illnesses and a toy helps to calm their nerves. So, toys donated now will benefit children on Christmas day and throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.