KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Prairie Conservancy acquired a 636-acre property in the heart of the Katy Prairie in December 2019.
"This property was under threat of development and geographically important as it is situated on Pattison Road in the center of the Katy Prairie Preserve, an area of nearly 18,000 acres of protected green space at the edge of Houston’s rapidly expanding metropolitan area," said a statement from the Katy Prairie Conservancy.
The acquisition allows for the property to be preserved in perpetuity for conservation. It made possible by an anonymous donor, and was being funded in part by the Powell Foundation and the June Jackson Memorial Fund.
"The Pattison Road tract is adjacent to a nine-square mile area on the Katy Prairie that is of highest priority for conservation," said a statement from the KPC. "Protecting this area is of great urgency as these lands are heavily utilized by migratory birds such as the sandhill crane and the long-billed curlew. If these lands are lost to development, birds will have nowhere to stop for the night and could disappear from Houston forever."
“More must be done as the loss of coastal prairie lands threatens the well-being of both people and wildlife in the Houston region,” says Mary Anne Piacentini, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Katy Prairie Conservancy. “Extreme weather events and continuing development have made the timely protection of coastal prairie more important than ever. It is especially important that large, contiguous pieces of land be protected to ensure a wildlife corridor, as well as the survival of healthy ecosystems and species biodiversity.”
