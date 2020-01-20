KATY (Covering Katy News) – For the second consecutive year, Katy’s Cane Island has recorded a double-digit increase in new home sales while setting a new mark for sales in a single year.
For 2019, Cane Island recorded 207 new home sales, an all-time high for the Katy community. The 2019 sales figure represents a 17-percent increase over the community’s 2018 figures.
“Sales have been strong since the opening of Cane Island Parkway from Interstate 10 to the community entrance,” notes Lawren Eckhardt, director of marketing for Cane Island. “Plus, our builder partners have done a terrific job of providing an ample inventory of move-in ready homes with a variety of styles and price points.”
In addition to an abundance of move-in ready homes and accessibility just off Interstate 10, Eckhardt says home buyers are attracted to the community’s Cane Quarter amenity village, a resort-style setting with two-story fitness center, yoga studio, lap pool, central lawn, fireplace loft and The Oaks Kitchen & Bar.
Residents also enjoy proximity to major west Houston employers, outstanding Katy ISD schools and events and clubs as planned by Cane Island’s full-time on-site Lifestyle Coordinator.
To reach the Katy community of new homes, take the Cane Island Parkway exit off Interstate 10 minutes west of the Grand Parkway. Head north on Cane Island Parkway and take the roadway directly into the community.
For more information, go to www.CaneIsland.com or call (281) 725-6555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.