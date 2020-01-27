Katy Taste Fest is Coming March 23

KATY (Covering Katy News) – The annual Katy Taste Fest will be held at Villagio Town Center on March 23, 2019. The festival celebrates all things food from over 30 of Katy’s best restaurants.
Special features include the VIP Taste Tent with private bar, mimosa tastings and exclusive bites, a VIP Kids’ Zone including 2 hours of onsite daycare and food from Chik-fil-A and Typhoon Texas, cooking and mixology demonstrations, beer/wine samples, live entertainment including Sonic Seduction and Gabe Montoya and a silent auction featuring over 50 items.
The festival will focus on celebrating the growing and diverse restaurant scene in Katy. A variety of cuisines will be represented including Japanese, Thai, South African, Mexican, Columbian, Italian, Mediterranean, farm to table, burgers, BBQ, steaks, Creole and seafood. A full list of participating restaurants can be found at www.KatyTasteFest.com.
This is an opportunity to discover your new go-to favorites while savoring the comfort foods you’ve loved for years. There will be something for everyone from adults to kids.
“This is a celebration of food while being able to give back to the community,” said Cyril Thomas, event chair. Katy Taste Fest is an all-volunteer run event and donates all proceeds to local charities that focus on vulnerable children.
For more information about Katy Taste Fest charity partners or to purchase tickets, please visit KatyTasteFest.com.
