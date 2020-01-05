KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Elwood Palmer, 19, died Jan. 2 from injuries sustained in a New Year's Eve all terrain vehicle accident in the 21700 block of Manitou Falls Lane in Katy, Harris County. The accident happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the Lakes of Bridgewater subdivision near Morton and North Mason roads.
Palmer was traveling west on Manitou Falls lane when the crash happened, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
"There was a legally parked Mazda 3 on the north side of the roadway. Palmer failed to pass the Mazda safely and struck the rear of the vehicle," said a report from the Sheriff's Office.
He was not wearing a helmet when he was thrown from the ATV and landed on the concrete pavement.
Palmer was in critical condition when transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston's Texas Medical Center. He died on January 2 shortly after 2 p.m.
"Our condolences go out to his family," sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a social media post.
This crash is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
"ATVs can be fun for riders, but they can also pose dangers. Nationally, hundreds die and thousands are injured because of ATV-related injuries," Gonzalez added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.