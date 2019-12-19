SEALY - (Covering Katy News) - A Katy woman was killed in a wrong way crash on I-10 early Thursday morning. The victim is Gizelle Solorio, 32, who was also a Houston police officer.
The accident happened at about 6:30 a.m., approximately 10 miles east of Sealy.
Solorio was off duty at the time of her crash. She was driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck eastbound while traveling in the westbound lanes. She collided with a Kenworth big rig according to the Texas Department of Pubic Safety.
The rig driver was not injured.
Solorio died at the scene.
