DALLAS (Covering Katy News) - Katy native Andy Dalton is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys. The plan is to have Dalton back up starting quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys are currently attempting to sign Prescott to a long-term contract.
According to several media reports, Dalton signed a one-year $7 million deal with the Cowboys. Adding Dalton to the line up gives the Cowboys the most depth they've had at quarterback in years. The Cowboys drafted James Madison University quarterback Ben DiNucci in the seventh round. Cowboy's back up quarterback Cooper Rush was given a one-year restricted free agent offer in March. Clayton Thorson, a practice squad player last year, was also signed by the team.
Dalton was the Katy Tigers quarterback prior to playing for Texas Christian University in Fort Worth. He was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2011. He has been the starting quarterback for the Bengals for the past nine seasons. He started 133 games with 31,594 passing yards and 204 touchdowns and 118 interceptions.
After drafting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, with the first overall pick, the Bengals released Dalton earlier this week.
Dalton is the Bengals' all-time leading passer. He led Cincinnati to the playoffs in each of his first five seasons under then-head coach Marvin Lewis.
