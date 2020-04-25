WASHINGTON (Covering Katy News) - Katy resident Courtney Litvak has been appointed to the U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking. The Council is appointed by the President for two-year terms.
Litvak works with her mother Kelly who founded the anti-trafficking organization Childproof America.
The United States Advisory Council on Human Trafficking was established by the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act. It was enacted on May 29, 2015 and provides a formal platform for trafficking survivors to advise and make recommendations on federal anti-trafficking policies to the President’s Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons.
Each member is a survivor of human trafficking, and together they represent a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences.
"I could not think of anyone more deserving to be appointed to the U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking," said Congressman Michael McCaul, (R-TX).
"As a survivor of human trafficking, Courtney will bring invaluable insight to this council," McCaul said. She is wise beyond her years and has not let her experiences diminish her potential. She places her faith in God and sets an example for us all on perseverance and resiliency. I look forward to working with Courtney in her new role as we continue the fight in ending human trafficking once and for all."
Information about the most recently appointed members of the U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking can be found here.
