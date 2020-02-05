CINCO RANCH (Covering Katy News) - One man and two minors have been arrested and charged with burglarizing cars in the Southpark subdivision of Cinco Ranch in Fort Bend County.
"Around 1:40 a.m. on February 5, our dispatch received a call concerning multiple burglaries of motor vehicles in progress in the 6000 block of Walkabout Way, in the Katy area of Fort Bend County," said a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
Shortly after arriving at the scene, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle with three people inside, including two minors. During the stop, they found multiple gift cards and credit cards with different names.
John Johnson, 28, of Louisville, Kentucky and two minor boys, also from Louisville, were arrested and charged. One of the minors is 17-years-old. The age of the third suspect has not been provided.
Johnson is charged with 15 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, credit card abuse and engaging in organized criminal activity. Thrasher and the minor have been charged with 15 counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Detectives believe the three suspects may be connected to other similar crimes in the area.
“If you believe you’ve been a victim please give us a call,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “We want to charge these individuals with all the crimes they’ve committed in Fort Bend County.”
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office 281-341-4665.
