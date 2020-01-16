KATY (Covering Katy News) - Kirk Rightmire, 56, a man who was well known for his work with the Katy Business Association, Faith West Academy, the Westside Christian Chamber of Commerce and other local organizations, will be remembered at a memorial service Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The service will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the College of Biblical Studies, 7000 Regency Square Boulevard, Houston, TX 77036. The public is invited to attend.
Kirk died Jan. 4. after suffering for many years with an autoimmune disorder.
Prior to his death, Kirk had been serving as the Director of Enrollment Services at the College of Biblical Studies.
