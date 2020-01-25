HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The Texas Gulf Coast Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO announced its second round of endorsements this week in congressional, state legislature, and local, regional and state-wide judicial primary elections.
The endorsements listed below are the product of working people affiliated with labor unions in multiple Houston-area counties. To achieve an endorsement, a candidate must obtain a two-thirds vote of the Labor Assemblies that have jurisdiction in the election.
President Lacy Wolf said, “We are emboldened to continue the good fight for working people as we see so many individuals who embrace labor running for office across the Gulf Coast region. Our families need advocates at all levels of government, and we are proud to stand with and support our vetted candidates and elected officials who we know will fight for us.”
All endorsement recommendations for state and federal races now go to the Texas AFL-CIO COPE convention this weekend in Austin for final ratification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.