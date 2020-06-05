WESTON LAKES (Covering Katy News) - The Rotary Club's Brazos River Chapter of Fulshear honored several Lamar Consolidated Independent School District educators at their weekly meeting Friday morning, June 5, 2020. Those awarded certificates of recognition were:
Fulshear High School:
Teacher Missy Marvin, and paraprofessional Kelli Evatt.
Leaman Junior High School:
Teacher Brooke Middendorf and paraprofessional Cheryl George.
Roberts Middle School
Teacher Tanaka Dixon and paraprofessional Barbara Lucero.
Huggins Elementary School
Teacher Rhonda Vela and paraprofessional Michele Frietsch.
Friday's Rotary Club meeting was broadcast on Zoom. Some of the members, teachers and paraprofessionals attended in person while others watched from home. It was the first time in many weeks that the group was able to meet in person. Many members wore masks and chairs were kept many feet apart for social distancing purposes.
See photos above.
