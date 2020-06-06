ROSENBERG (Covering Fort Bend News) - Lamar Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Thomas Randle is thanking the community for its support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Randle posted a video with his remarks on Friday, June 5, 2020.
"These past few months have been unprecedented for Lamar CISD and schools across the nation. Thank you to our students, staff and parents for coming together to meet the needs of our community, despite the challenge of COVID-19," said Randle. "Lamar CISD will continue to meet the needs of our students during the summer. Please continue to check Lamar CISD’s website for updates, information and resources to assist you throughout the summer."
Below is the video of Randle's full remarks.
