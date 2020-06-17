ROSENBERG (Covering Katy News) - The Lamar Consolidated Independent School District is hosting a virtual teacher job fair on Wednesday, June 24th, 2020 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Those who attend can meet campus representatives real-time in a live virtual setting and explore teaching opportunities with Lamar CISD.
"We highly encourage you to complete our online application prior to the event," said a post on the school district's webpage. "Please keep in mind that this list is for informational use only and that vacancies on this list may not reflect the campuses' most current openings due to changing campus needs, intra-campus changes and/or resignations."
See the latest Lamar CISD job postings.
Pre-registration for the event is required. Register here.
