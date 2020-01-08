KATY (Covering Katy) - Do you know a local Hometown Hero who goes above and beyond to make the Katy area a special place? The Arc of Katy is seeking nominations to honor two Hometown Heroes. Jan. 16, 2019 is the deadline for nominations.
These heroes will be honored at The Arc of Katy Gala on April 3 at the Omni Houston Hotel at Westside.
“We are thrilled to be able to honor those who make Katy a great place to live, work and play,” said Fred Shafer, president of The Arc of Katy. “Those who live here know Katy is a great place, but we don’t always get the chance to publicly recognize those who make it special. We are excited to do so at our upcoming Gala.”
Nominations can be submitted on The Arc of Katy website, at: https://www.thearcofkaty.org/programs-events/hometown-heroes. Entries also can be mailed to The Arc of Katy, P.O. Box 6133, Katy, TX 77491 or emailed to heroes@thearcofkaty.org
Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 16.
There are two categories of nominations to recognize Hometown Heroes:
* Hero recognized for education, advocacy or support of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD)
* Hero recognized for community service that helps make Katy a great place to live
The April 3 gala marks the third year The Arc of Katy has recognized Hometown Heroes. Previously recognized Hometown Heroes in 2018 were Katy ISD’s Audrey Bivens and Bass Pro Shops; and, in 2019, Camp Journey owner Suzette Coates and Chick fil-A franchise owner/operator Rusty Wylie.
“All of these previous honorees exemplify the terrific spirit of caring for and serving others that makes the Katy area such an amazing place,” Shafer said. “And since Katy has an abundance of caring individuals and businesses, we anticipate receiving a number of nominations to review for our 2020 gala.”
The 2020 Hometown Heroes will be recognized April 3 at The Arc of Katy Gala, a fundraising gala benefitting programs and services for individuals with I/DD and their families. Information on sponsorships, underwriting, auction donation and attendance opportunities for the gala can be found at https://www.thearcofkaty.org/programs-events/detail?id=141.
For questions and more information on Hometown Heroes nominations or The Arc of Katy 2020 Gala Celebrating Hometown Heroes, email heroes@thearcofkaty.org or call 832-754-9802.
