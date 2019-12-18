WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on Barker Cypress Road near FM 529 late Tuesday night. The crash happened at about 10 p.m.
Investigators are attempting to determine exactly why the victim ended up in the southbound travel lane.
"A pedestrian suddenly fell into the roadway in front of the vehicle," said Deputy Deshan Cheek McNeal following the crash.
Later, the Sheriff's Office issued a report with the conclusion that the victim was laying in the road when struck.
"The male entered the roadway on foot and was positioned prone," when struck, according to a Sheriff's Office report.
"The driver stopped at the scene," Cheek McNeal added. "The driver has been very cooperative and was not intoxicated."
Investigators say the man was laying in the roadway when he was hit and became trapped under the Toyota Camry.
The victim was described as an older white male. The driver was described as a 29-year-old male. The driver will not be charged.
The name of the victim will not be released until his relatives are notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.