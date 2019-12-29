KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Someone has been throwing fire bombs at a Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office Sergeant's property in a neighborhood along South Mason Road in the Katy area. One bomb hit the front of the house and the other destroyed a car that was parked in the driveway. It's happened twice in the past week.
The first incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019.
"A gasoline bomb, also known as a molotov cocktail, was thrown at the residence and struck a window," said a Sheriff's Office statement. "No one was hurt."
The second incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019.
"A molotov cocktail was thrown at the same residence and hit a parked vehicle in the driveway," the statement said. "The vehicle was engulfed in flames. No one was hurt."
Surveillance footage revealed a pickup truck of interest seen near the house at the time of the second incident. The vehicle appears be a newer model black F-250 with a ladder rack. The driver of the truck was seen wearing blue jeans, white sneakers and a baseball cap.
Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers has increased the cash reward up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest. The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office is leading the investigation.
“Targeting a member of our FBCSO family is unacceptable,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls.
See the photos of the truck, and the fire damage above.
Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers. Call (281) 342-TIPS (8477) All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. You can also submit a tip online at http://www.fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/. Or, submit tips via the P3 Global Intel App.
Information which leads to the apprehension and filing of charges on the suspect(s) involved could earn up to a $10,000 cash reward.
