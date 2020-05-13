FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) - Leaman Junior High eighth grader Sajid Fahmid has qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Although the national event is canceled this year, the Leaman staff still found a way to celebrate Sajid's major accomplishment by placing a large lawn sign at his house and hosting a drive-by parade with numerous cars. A patrol car led the way.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee is a not-for-profit event hosted by the E. W. Scripps Company and is typically held at a hotel or convention center in Washington, D.C. during the week following Memorial Day weekend.
Leaman Junior High School is part of the Lamar Consolidated School District and is located at 9320 Charger Way in Fulshear.
See the video below.
