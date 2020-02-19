KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can provide information about a person who fled the scene of a serious two vehicle crash overnight. The accident involved an Amazon delivery van and a car.
The crash happened at 5602 Katy Hockley Road near Stockdick School Road.
Life Flight transported 1 adult male to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. The driver of the second vehicle fled on foot. Early information from the Sheriff's Office did not say which driver fled.
If you have any information please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Covering Katy will update this story as more information is made available.
The investigation continues.
