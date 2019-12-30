WEST HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A speeding driver rolled his pick up truck and had to be extricated and taken by Life Flight for treatment early Monday morning. The crash happened on Highway 6 at Cairnway Drive, a short distance north of Clay Road, at about 12:50 a.m.
A witness reported seeing the pickup traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Highway 6 when the driver lost control, exited the roadway, then rolled his truck multiple times.
The CyFair Fire Department and Harris County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene. CyFair F.D. used the jaws of life during a lengthy extrication process.
The adult male driver was removed and taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston's Medical Center. He was in serious but stable condition, according to deputies.
No other information was provided at the scene.
