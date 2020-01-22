CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) - Memorial Hermann Life Flight was called to North Fry Road near Arbor Creek Drive Tuesday afternoon following a serious car crash that closed part of the road for an extended period of time. The accident happened in the southbound lanes a short distance south of FM 529.
"Memorial Hermann Life Flight transported one patient in critical condition, and Cy-Fair medics transported a second patient," said Capt. Daniel Arizpe of the Cy-Fair Fire Department.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators documented the scene. The process required the southbound lanes to be shutdown.
Covering Katy will update this story if more information is made available.
