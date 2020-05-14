KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas gyms can reopen on Monday, May 18 in a limited capacity, with showers and locker rooms still closed. Life Time Cinco Ranch, Cypress, and Sugar Land has announced its locations will be reopening on Monday at 5 a.m. The national gym chain is opening many of its locations in Texas and around the nation on the same day.
"We can’t wait to see and serve you again, said a post on the Cinco Ranch Life Time website.
There will be numerous new protocols for keeping the gyms clean.
"The health and safety of our members, team members and the community is our top priority. Therefore, consistent with state and CDC guidelines, we are implementing a carefully planned, phased approach to reopening the club. For details on our extensive cleaning and physical distancing measures, please visit my.lifetime.life/safety."
The Houston-area locations reopening at 5 a.m Monday are:
- Life Time Baybrook — 19250 Gulfbrook Dr., Friendswood
- Life Time Champions — 7717 Willow Chase Blvd.
- Life Time Cinco Ranch — 23211 Cinco Ranch Blvd.
- Life Time CityCentre — 815 Town and Country Blvd.
- Life Time Cypress — 9922 Fry Rd., Cypress
- Life Time Galleria (Tennis) — 5015 Westheimer Rd., Suite 4020
- Life Time Greenway — 1 City Club Dr., Houston
- Life Time Kingwood — 20515 W. Lake Houston Pkwy., Humble
- Life Time Lake Houston — 13600 Will Clayton Pkwy., Humble
- Life Time Sugar Land — 1331 Hwy 6, Sugar Land
