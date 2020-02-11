CLINTON, Mississippi (Covering Katy News) - Mackenzie Beard of Katy is a member of the Mississippi College Equestrian Team that excelled in a recent Texas competition. She recorded a second place showing on the flat in the limit division.
Mississippi College's stellar equestrian team tied for team high point champion during recent competition in Texas.
Knotted up against University of Texas and Louisiana State University, MC riders excelled on day two of the competition at Rice University in early February.
Up next: Mississippi College Lady Choctaws saddle up against Texas State University of San Marcos February 15-16.
"They had a great weekend as a team and as individuals," says Ann Skogerboe, the Mississippi College equestrian program director.
In their 13th season, the Blue & Gold competes with 14 riders in a strong collegiate division spanning Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas. MC's team is based at Providence Hill Farm.
Mississippi College, affiliated with the Mississippi Baptist Convention, is a private, co-educational, Christian university of liberal arts and sciences serving more than 5,100 students, from 40 states and more than three dozen countries. Founded in 1826, Mississippi College is the oldest institution of higher learning in Mississippi, the largest private university in the state and America's second oldest Baptist college. Mississippi College is home to 84 areas of undergraduate study, 16 graduate programs, a doctor of jurisprudence, a doctor of education leadership degree and a doctor of professional counseling degree. Mississippi College seeks to be a university recognized for academic excellence and commitment to the cause of Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.