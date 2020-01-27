KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a multiple vehicle crash near Barker Cypress Road and Keith Harrow Boulevard that happened early Monday morning.
"A couple motorists stopped to assist a disabled car in a ditch," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The preliminary investigation shows that a driver struck the cars and the individuals who where helping the stranded motorist, according to Gonzalez.
"There are about 5 cars involved," the Sheriff reported.
The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
The driver who caused the crash may be impaired according to the Gonzalez.
Covering Katy will update this story as more information is made available.
