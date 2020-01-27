This story was updated at 6:30 a.m. with additional information.
KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Harris County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a multiple vehicle accident in the 5100 block of Barker Cypress Road which is near Keith Harrow Boulevard. Four vehicles were involved and the suspect is believed to have been drunk.
"It happened at 12:40 a.m.," said Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Dashana Cheek-McNeal, who was at the scene of the crash.
"Motorists stopped to assist a disabled car in a ditch," Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Facebook.
Three vehicles stopped. All three were struck by the suspected drunk driver, according to Cheek-McNeal.
"They had their hazard lights on," she said.
A female and a male were transported to the hospital in critical condition. They were directly struck by the suspect's car.
A second male was injured while sitting in his vehicle, which was struck. He too was transported to the hospital. His condition at the time of transport was not available.
The driver who caused the crash will be charged with intoxication assault. If a victim dies the charge will be upgraded to intoxication manslaughter, according to Cheek-McNeal.
Covering Katy will update this story as more information is made available.
