KATY (Covering Katy News) - On the first day of early voting Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers is announcing that seventeen Fort Bend County Republican Precinct Chairpersons are endorsing his re-election bid.
"This means that he is now endorsed by the overwhelming majority of Republican precinct chairs in Fort Bend County Precinct 3," said a press release from the Meyer's Campaign.
Meyers has earned the public endorsements of the following people:
Precinct Chair #3005 Yvonne Ramsey (Jones Creek) Precinct Chair #3006 Ed Krenek (Fulshear)
Precinct Chair #3009 Lewis Luckenbach III (Sugar Creek) Precinct Chair #3014 Mark Diehl (Katy)
Precinct Chair #3032 Tina Thompson (Townewest)
Precinct Chair #3041 Ted Tarver (Pecan Grove)
Precinct Chair #3057 Pat Hebert (Jones Creek)
Precinct Chair #3063 Evelyn Montalvo (Pecan Grove)
Precinct Chair #3095 Robert Pechukas (Lakes of Bella Terra) who is also on Commissioner Meyer's staff.
Precinct Chair #3098 Bernice Barclay (Townewest)
Precinct Chair #3133 Kenneth Carr (Grand Lakes)
Precinct Chair #3144 David Savage (Cinco Ranch)
Precinct Chair #3146 Melvin Menezes (Cinco Ranch SW)
Precinct Chair #3149 Linda Harnist (Weston Lakes)
Precinct Chair #3156 A.D. Muller (Falcon Point)
“I am honored to have the support of all of these grassroots leaders for the Republican Party of Fort Bend County,” said Commissioner Meyers. “These members of the GOP Executive Committee have spent thousands of hours working in and among the grassroots to help build our Republican party and to fight back against the Democrats. Precinct 3 is the Republican stronghold of our entire county, and we will lead the way in 2020 to turn Fort Bend County RED again!”
These Republicans join a diverse and regional network of civic leaders and citizens that are supporting Meyers, who is seeking re-election in the March 3rd Republican Primary.
