KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Lucian Adrian Johnson, 20, has been arrested and charged with stabbing his great-grandparents as he sat in the rear seat of their Dodge Caravan traveling along the 4200 block of Mount Vinson Way in unincorporated Katy, Harris County. Court documents say his weapon was a letter opener which his 12-year-old half-brother was able to wrestle away, toss out the window and successfully end the attack. The incident happened Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
"The real hero in this ordeal, is a 12-year-old that was also in the backseat at the time of the brutal attack," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a social media post.
The great-grandparents, Truman Miller and Madelyn Miller had left a Jack in the Box and were driving Johnston home when the attack occurred. Johnston had previously lived with his great-grandparents but was now living alone.
According to court documents, Mrs. Miller began speaking to her great-grandson about seeking a psychological evaluation. That's when the trouble began.
According to court documents, the half-brother saw Johnston drop the letter opener on the floor. The 12-year-old asked what he dropped and Johnston said it was his phone. The young boy said it could not be his phone because the phone was located elsewhere in the car. That's when the stabbing started, first the great-grandfather was stabbed as he drove the mini-van. When he stopped and got out of the van, the court document says Johnston began stabbing his great-grandmother in the back of the head. Once he was disarmed by the 12-year-old he fled on foot as he was not far from his Katy area residence.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez's social media post he says the great-grandparents are 92 and 76 years old but he did not indicate which one was older.
The couple drove to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment.
"Both are recovering well," Gonzalez wrote.
Johnston faces a charge of Aggravated Assault - family member. He's expected to make his first court appearance on Dec. 31, 2019.
The state has already submitted a high bond request to the 174th District Court.
