BROOKSHIRE (Covering Katy News) - The Brookshire Police are looking for a man they say beat a stolen horse to death on Monday night.
"Treveon Marques Hillsman is wanted for 4 outstanding warrants," said a statement from the police department.
An eyewitness told police that a man was beating a horse with a lead rope and punching it in the face after running it to the point of exhaustion.
"Officers observed the missing horse to be extremely exhausted, dripping in sweat and shaking uncontrollably," the statement said. The officer said the horse then collapsed and stop breathing.
When police arrived they say Hillsman took off on foot.
If you have any information on the location of Hillsman, contact the police department at 281-375-5000.
Hillsman will be charged with cruelty to livestock, theft of livestock, burglary of a building, and evading arrest. The first three charges are felonies.
