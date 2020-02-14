KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with shooting a teenage boy in the face earlier this week.
Austin Robles, 21, of Katy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
"Robles has admitted to shooting the victim in the face," said a statement from the Sheriff's Office. His bond has been set at $75,000.
The incident happened on February 11 at 8:16 p.m. in the 6300 block of Grayson Bend Drive in the Katy area of Fort Bend County. The neighborhood where the shooting took place is off South Fry Road near FM 1463.
A 17-year-old victim walked out of his house to meet 3 subjects who he connected with through social media. A silver dodge SUV pulled up with one male and two females, and shortly after arriving, the victim was shot in the face.
The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious facial injuries.
“I commend our detectives for their speedy arrest in this case,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.