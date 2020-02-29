KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - A man was shot to death at his home in the 3300 block of Lindenfield Drive Friday. The neighborhood is near the intersection of North Fry Road and Morton Road.
The call came in at about 5 p.m. The body was reportedly discovered in the doorway of the home by his estranged wife. Detectives were attempting to determine how long the body was there before it was discovered.
No arrests have been made. Detectives were searching for surveillance video in the neighborhood.
The victim is described as a Hispanic male in his early 30s.
People who may have information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
