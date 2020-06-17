FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Fort Bend News) - A Fort Bend County resident named John recently saw Sheriff's Deputy Jason Bulman and had to hold back tears. The two had a chance encounter at the same location where Bulman once helped to save John's live.
The accident happened on Crabb River Road about three years ago. The drunk driver who struck John's motorcycle fled the scene, but his bumper and license plate were left behind. He was arrested the same night.
"God is good," John wrote in a thank you message that was published on the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office’s Facebook page. "Crazy, I happen to run into him in the exact place I got in my accident almost two years ago. I almost cried, fighting to hold the tears back when I saw him," John wrote.
"This is the guy who held my head together after being hit by a drunk driver who tried to flee the scene," John wrote.
Deputy Bulman acted heroically that night, and it isn’t the only time Bulman has gone to extraordinary lengths to help those in need. He was out of work for nearly six months after being shot multiple times while responding to a domestic disturbance call in October of 2018.
John had cracked ribs and a broken femur. His road rash and scars are still visible.
"When I saw him last week he looked pretty healthy," said Deputy Bulman. "I think he's generally grateful to be alive and with his family."
In a time when police agencies are coming under intense scrutiny, John says he has a very different perspective.
"I used to have a hateful relationship with authority and the law. How stupid I was, and ignorant. These men and woman go to work every day and risk their well-being to protect ignorant people like I once was," John wrote.
John has changed his feelings about law enforcement on the night he almost died.
"I felt I was going to die," John said. "He kept telling me he wasn’t going to let me die, that I was going to make it through this."
"Thank you, Deputy Bulman. If there is anything I can ever do for you consider it done," John's Facebook post says. "Thank you for being there with me that horrible night."
John's letter took Deputy Bulman by surprise.
"I wasn't really expecting that," he said.
