RICHMOND (Covering Katy News) - Fort Bend County opened two new COVID-19 testing sites on Friday morning. One site is at Gallery Furniture in Richmond and the other is at Seven Lakes High School in Katy. The three other sites are in Rosenberg, Sugar Land, and Missouri City. With the two new sites coming online, Fort Bend County now has a testing site in each of its precincts.
Testing is being done without residents leaving their vehicles and the results will be returned in three to five days. The county is paying all fees related to the tests at all four of its locations.
Gallery Furniture is located at 7227 West Grand Parkway South in Richmond. Seven Lakes High School is located at 9251 South Fry Road in Katy.
"We all have responsibility for the wellbeing of our community, so I'm thrilled and honored to have this testing site here," Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture said.
All of the testing sites will be operating weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. AccessHealth will be performing the tests and LabCorp will be providing the test kits as well as providing the test results. Unlike Harris County where some of the testing sites are mobile, Fort Bend will keep all four of its locations open in the same locations.
There is no requirement for symptoms to be tested at any of the Fort Bend County sites, but appointments are required. To get an appointment time and day, Fort Bend County residents can sign up online at this link or call (281) 238-2363 on weekdays 8 a.m to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. A representative then contacts the person for pre-screening and to provide an identification code, appointment day/time and the address of the testing site. Residents should bring their unique identification code to the appointment.
Fort Bend County Judge KP George, Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken DeMerchant, McIngvale, Fort Bend Health and Human Services Director Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson Minter, AccessHealth CEO Mike Dotson and Emergency Management Coordinator - County Fire Marshal Mark V. Flathouse all attended the Friday morning news conference announcing the test site opening at Gallery Furniture. They all wore masks and stood in predetermined social distancing positions during the event.
Precinct 4 Commissioner DeMerchant said when he approached McIngvale with the idea to have a testing site in the parking lot of Gallery Furniture Mack immediately said "I'm in! What do I need to do." Gallery furniture is in Fort Bend County Precinct 4. The drive-through testing location is behind the furniture store.
"I'm happy that people who are concerned that they may have the virus can get tested," said Precinct 3 Commissioner Andy Meyers. The Seven Lakes High School drive-through testing site is in Precinct 3.
“Fort Bend County continues to lead the state in terms of COVID-19 testing per capita, and this partnership with Mattress Mack of Gallery Furniture will allow us to offer free, universal, and accessible testing to all residents,” said County Judge KP George. “Launching a testing site in each precinct of the county is key to re-opening and understanding the depth of this virus. I encourage all residents to get tested as we fight this invisible enemy.”
