KATY (Covering Katy News) - Katy mayor Bill Hastings is endorsing Chad Norvell's run for Fort Bend County Precinct 3 Constable. Hastings was Katy's Chief of Police prior to being elected mayor in 2019.
“Major Norvell has lived in the Katy area for many years and has always supported our community,” Hastings said. “During Harvey, he communicated regularly with our Emergency Management Coordinator and coordinated a helicopter flight for her to assess damage.”
Norvell is a retired Marine with more than 27 years of law enforcement service in Fort Bend County. He currently oversees patrol and criminal investigations at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
“I am honored to receive Bill’s support,” Norvell said. “I love Katy and Katy ISD and will always do whatever I can to support them both. It’s a great place to have raised a family.”
Former Republican County Judge Bob Hebert announced his support for Norvell in January. Early voting starts February 18. Election day is March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.