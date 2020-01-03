Washington D.C. (Covering Katy News) - A key Iranian military leader who United States leaders say is responsible for hundreds of American deaths was killed in a drone attack ordered by President Donald Trump on Thursday. The pinpoint strike came following recent attacks on Americans.
The airstrike happened at the Baghdad International Airport and Qasem Soleimani was killed. The Pentagon called the strike a "decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad" that was intended to deter "future Iranian attack plans," the Pentagon confirmed.
Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX), of the House Foreign Affairs Committee released the following statement on the death of Qasem Soleimani. McCaul's district includes a portion of the Katy area.
“Iran and its terrorist proxies killed an American this week and attacked our embassy, threatening hundreds of Americans. This came after months of escalating Iranian aggression against the United States and our allies in the Middle East. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said President Trump would take action if he had reason to believe another attack was imminent. The Administration also made it clear that it will protect our service members and other Americans in the region," McCaul said.
According to the Congressman, Soleimani made his living wreaking havoc on the freedom-loving people of the Middle East.
"His resume included nurturing the terrorist group Hezbollah in Lebanon; protecting and enabling the tyrant Bashar al-Assad in Syria; and destabilizing Yemen. He supported militias in Iraq that killed over 600 Americans as well as thousands of Iraqis. According to the Pentagon, Soleimani was actively plotting more attacks on Americans. The President acted decisively to protect our country, diplomats, service members and citizens," McCaul said.
“For months, President Trump exercised restraint in the face of repeated hostility. Iran’s aggression continued to escalate. I encourage Iran to finally stand down and discontinue their attacks on Americans.”
